Nicosia [Cyprus], May 31 (ANI/Sputnik): The pro-presidential center-right Democratic Rally (DISI) gathered 27.77 per cent of the vote, winning the parliamentary election in Cyprus, the Central Election Commission said on Sunday after 100 per cent of ballots were counted.

The opposition Progressive Party of Working People (AKEL) ranks second in the voting with 22.34 per cent.

The centrist Democratic Party (DIKO) comes in third, with 11.29 per cent of the vote.

The fourth party was the far-right National Popular Front (ELAM), which received 6.78 per cent of the vote, an increase compared to the result of 3.71 per cent in the 2016 legislative election.

The Movement for Social Democracy (EDEK) has secured 6.72 per cent, the centrist party DIPA received 6.10 per cent, and the Movement of Ecologists -- Citizens' Cooperation has collected 4.41 per cent of the vote.

The election involved 551 candidates from 15 parties and seven independent candidates.

According to preliminary data, the turnout was 65.72 per cent, compared to the rate of 66.79 per cent in the 2016 parliamentary election.

The distribution of the 56 seats in parliament between the parties will be unveiled soon.

The results of the major parties were worse than in 2016 when DISI received 30.7 per cent of the vote, AKEL - 25.7 per cent, DIKO - 14.5 per cent. However, EDEK improved the results - it had 6.18 per cent of the votes five years ago. (ANI/Sputnik)

