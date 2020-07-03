Nicosia (Cyprus), Jul 3 (AP) Cyprus' beleaguered tourism sector got some good news after the government announced that UK travelers will be allowed entry into the east Mediterranean island nation next month without a compulsory 14-day quarantine.

But Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou says that still depends on whether UK coronavirus infection rates stay at the current low ebb.

Also Read | Home Minister Amit Shah Chairs High Level Meeting on Preparedness to Tackle Flood Situation in Different Parts of Country: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 3, 2020.

Ioannou said that as of August 1, Britain will be grouped with 14 other countries including France, Italy and Spain, where travelers will be required to obtain a health certificate declaring them coronavirus-free three days prior to boarding a flight.

Britons made up a third of Cyprus' 4 million tourist arrivals last year.

Also Read | Pakistan: 19 Dead, Several Injured After Bus Carrying Sikh Pilgrims Rams Into Train in Punjab's Sheikhupura District.

Tourism officials say July appears to be a bust in terms of visitors, despite earlier hopes that holidaymakers would flock to the island because of its minimal infection rate.

A 14-quarantine remains in effect for travelers from Russia - another key market.

Deputy Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios says there are hopes for reviving the Russian market later in the year.

Ioannou says there are plans for a five-fold increase in random COVID-19 testing of arriving passengers at two airports. Currently, around 15 per cent of arriving travellers are being tested. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)