Prague [Czech Republic], December 7 (ANI/Sputnik): The Czech government will consider, at its meeting on Monday, the possible return of a number of tough measures taken earlier to fight the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and canceled on December 3, Deputy Prime Minister and Industry and Trade Minister Karel Havlicek told reporters.

"Data on the epidemiological situation in the country in recent days are alarming, the situation is gradually returning back, the daily number of patients is growing. In addition, many entrepreneurs, especially in the restaurant business, have abused trust of the government, which has allowed restaurants, stores and services to resume operation with reservations from December 3," Havlicek said.

"Dozens of violations were committed, primarily regarding limiting the operation of restaurants and bars to 10 p.m., as well as the behavior of their visitors," he said.

Havlicek said he had personally seen such violations, having visited some restaurants and bars in Prague on Saturday night.

"In this regard, the government will change its plans on Monday and will devote most of the meeting to examining the situation with the coronavirus. It is possible that some easing in the emergency situation regime, made on Thursday (December 3), will have to be revised," the deputy prime minister said. (ANI/Sputnik)

