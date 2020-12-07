Washington, December 7: National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, also referred to as Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day or Pearl Harbor Day, is observed in the United States to honour and remember American soldiers and citizens who were killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. The first National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day was observed in the US in 1994. This year, Pearl Harbor Day Commemoration's theme is "Above and Beyond the Call". Gabriel Romero Identified As Shooter in Pearl Harbor Shooting; Who Is He?

When is National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Observed?

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day is observed on December 7. The date assumes significance. On December 7 in 1941, Japanese forces ambushed US naval station Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. Tragically, 2,403 Americans, including civilians were killed in the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor. Consequently, the United States declared war on Japan the next day and thus entering World War II. National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day is observed to remember all those who died in the strike. World War 2-Era Bomb Exploded Underwater by UK Royal Navy Near Guernsey Islands (Watch Video).

History of The Observance:

In 1994, the House of Representatives and Senate passed a joint resolution to designate December 7 of each year as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. The joint resolution was signed by President Bill Clinton on August 23, 1994. On November 29, Clinton issued a proclamation declaring December 7, 1994, the first National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Since then, the day is observed every year.

This National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, events will be held at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the general public is not allowed to attend the main ceremony. This year’s ceremony will focus on Battlefield Oahu.

"The experiences of the soldiers, Marines, Coast Guardsmen and sailors defending Oahu, as well as the civilians caught in the crossfire, would exemplify courage under fire and perseverance. Their spirit at the beginning of the long crucible of war would frame the template for the securing of victory and peace," says the pearlharbor.com website.

