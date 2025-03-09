Tel Aviv [Israel], March 9 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Police arrested the daughter of a Hamas operative after she placed a note praising the terror group on the windshield of a police van in eastern Jerusalem, the Israeli Police said on Sunday morning.

The note included statements such as, "By order of God, we will reap you and erase the illusions of your country," "Gaza is the heartbeat of pride," and "Martyr Brigades, then Al-Adin Al-Qassam."

Also Read | ASEAN Summit Invites China, Gulf States Amid Tariffs Threat.

When the suspect, a minor, was arrested, police found in her bag books and notebooks that read, "This is jihad... Victory or martyrdrom," and "Free Arab Palestine with the help of God."

Police said she also praised Hamas in response to questions from interrogators.

Also Read | BAPS Hindu Temple Desecration in US: India Condemns Vandalism at Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in California's Chino Hills.

Police said the girl's father was convicted of membership in Hamas in 2017 and had served time in prison. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)