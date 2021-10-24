Jakarta [Indonesia], October 24 (ANI): Sukmawati Sukarnoputri, the daughter of Indonesia's former President Sukarno, will undergo the ritual of converting from Islam to Hinduism on October 26, CNN Indonesia reported.

According to the report on Saturday, a ritual ceremony will be held at the Sukarno Center Heritage Area in Bale Agung Singaraja, Buleleng Regency, Bali, on Tuesday.

Sukmawati Sukarnoputri is the third daughter of Sukarno and the younger sister of former President Megawati Sukarnoputri.

Sukmawati Sukarnoputri,70, has been an Indonesia. In 2018, hardline Islamic groups filed a blasphemy complaint against Sukmawati Sukarnoputri, accusing her of reciting a poem insulting Islam.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the daughter of Indonesia's former President had apologised.

Islam is the largest religion in Indonesia. The Southeast Asian nation has probably the largest Muslim population in the world. (ANI)

