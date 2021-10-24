Moscow [Russia], October 24 (ANI): Following the COVID-19 situation in Russia, restaurants, cafes and non-essential shops will be closed in St. Petersburg city of the country from October 30 until November 7, according to the decree signed by Governor Alexander Beglov on Saturday.

"From October 30 to November 7, the operation of retail facilities is banned (the operation of public catering enterprises - except takeaways and deliveries, catering at train stations, gas stations, as well as canteens at enterprises - is suspended)," said the document posted on the city administration's website, TASS reported on Saturday.

Apart from that, beauty salons, sports centers and non-essential trade will be closed, but for pharmacies, gas stations, and grocery stores. Veterinary services will be also suspended, but for emergency cases. During the weeklong holiday, swimming pools, aqua parks and other recreational facilities, including those for children, will have restricted admission. The public services centers will be also closed, TASS reported further.

St. Petersburg's authorities suspended the operation of cultural institutions on non-working days, except theaters and museums, and banned entertainment, sporting and recreational events.

At present, the port city has confirmed 683,103 COVID-19 cases, being the second-affected Russian region behind Moscow. Also, the Russian second-largest city has recorded 623,226 recoveries and 23,296 fatalities. In the past 24 hours, St. Petersburg reported 3,360 single-day infections, according to the media outlet.

