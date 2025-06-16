Dakar, Jun 16 (AP) The death toll from an attack by gunmen in north-central Nigeria over the weekend has climbed to 150, survivors said Monday.

Villagers were still digging through burned structures, counting their dead and looking for the dozens still missing. The previous death toll stood at 100.

Also Read | Why Israel’s Attacks Aim to Cripple Iran’s Energy Sector.

Assailants stormed Benue state's Yelewata community late on Friday night, opening fire on villagers who were asleep and setting their homes ablaze, survivors and the local farmers union said. Many of those killed were sheltering in a local market after fleeing violence in other parts of the state.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the killings, but such attacks are common in Nigeria's northern region where local herders and farmers often clash over limited access to land and water.

Also Read | Israel-Iran Conflict: Iranian State-Run TV IRIB Halts Live Broadcast After Israeli Air Strike, Explosion Caught on Camera.

The farmers accuse the herders, mostly of Fulani origin, of grazing their livestock on their farms and destroying their produce. The herders insist that the lands are grazing routes that were first backed by law in 1965, five years after the country gained its independence. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)