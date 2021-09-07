Port-au-Prince [Haiti], September 7 (ANI/Sputnik): The death toll from the Haiti earthquake has climbed to 2,248, with 329 people still unaccounted for, the Civil Protection Agency said on Monday, after completing rescue operations.

"The August 14 earthquake killed 2,248 people, injured 12,763, and 329 are still missing in the three most affected departments," the statement read.

Two more deaths were reported but the authorities did not confirm that they were caused by the earthquake.

On August 14, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti and was shortly followed by a tropical storm. Since then, 900 quakes have been registered, 400 of them with magnitude over 3. At least 25,000 people are still unable to return home, as over 53,000 houses were destroyed and over 83,000 were damaged by the natural disaster. (ANI/Sputnik)

