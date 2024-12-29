Seoul, Dec 29 (AP) South Korea's fire agency says 96 people have been confirmed dead after a plane caught fire during a landing at an airport in the country's south.

The fire engulfed the aircraft carrying 181 people when it skidded off the runway just after landing and struck a barrier on Sunday. The country's emergency office said its landing gear appeared to have malfunctioned.

The National Fire Agency said that a total of 96 people on board have been found dead as a result of the incident. (AP)

