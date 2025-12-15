Sydney [Australia], December 15 (ANI): The death toll from the shooting targeting the Jewish community celebrating the first day of Hanukkah at Australia's Bondi Beach has risen to 16, while at least 40 people remain hospitalised, New South Wales (NSW) Police confirmed on Monday.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the NSW Police Force stated, "Police can confirm 16 people have died and 40 people remain in hospital following yesterday's shooting at Bondi. More information will be made available soon."

According to CNN, a Jewish community representative confirmed that a 12-year-old girl and a rabbi are among those who lost their lives.

Authorities have further stated that the area around Bondi Beach remains sealed off as investigations continue, with further restrictions on aerial activity over the site.

"Bondi Beach and surrounding roads in the Bondi area will be closed today as investigators continue to work through the crime scene. Aircraft, including drones, are prohibited from flying over the crime scene," the police force said in a separate post on X.

The assault, which specifically targeted the Jewish community, occurred while hundreds of people were gathered to mark the first day of Hanukkah and has been officially declared a terrorist attack.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the incident in his address to the nation following the mass shooting. He described the incident as a "devastating terror attack" and expressed solidarity with Australia's Jewish community.

He stated that the incident was "a targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukkah, which should be a day of joy, a celebration of faith, an act of evil, antisemitism, terrorism that has struck the heart of our nation."

"There is no place for this hate, violence and terrorism in our nation," he added.

According to the New South Wales Police Commissioner, Mal Lanyon, the two suspects involved in the fatal shooting at Australia's Bondi Beach were a father and his son.

Speaking at a press conference, Lanyon said the 50-year-old father was shot dead by police at the scene, while the 24-year-old son is currently hospitalised and remains in critical but stable condition.

Authorities also confirmed that explosive devices discovered in a nearby vehicle were safely secured and removed by officers.

Australia has rarely experienced mass shootings since strict gun laws were introduced in 1996 following the Port Arthur massacre. According to the Australian Institute of Criminology, 31 homicides by firearm were recorded in 2023-24, the most recent figures available. (ANI)

