Kabul [Afghanistan], September 30 (ANI): The decision to implement King Zahir Shah's era Constitution in Afghanistan is not yet final, according to a source.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the government has not finalised the decision to enforce that constitution, reported Tolo News.

Also Read | Volcano Eruption in Hawaii: Kilauea Volcano Erupts Within National Park, Authorities Issue Red Alert.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Taliban's Ministry of Justice said that the Constitution from King Zahir Shah's era will be enforced for an interim period.

The officials from the Cultural Commission of the Ministry of Information and Culture said if articles of the Constitution which was instated in 2004 (current constitution) are not in conflict with Sharia Law, they will remain in use until a new constitution is promulgated, reported Tolo News.

Also Read | Ties Between Taliban, Pakistan Will Be Not Easy as Hoped in Islamabad: Expert.

Anaamullah Samangani, a member of the commission, said efforts have started to draft a new constitution based on the Quran and Sunnah.

"The government is working so that Afghanistan will have a Constitution that can address the demands of a real Islamic system," he said.

In the meantime, a number of lawyers said most parts of Zahir Shah's era Constitution are not compatible with the current situation, reported Tolo News.

According to the lawyers, most parts of the first chapter of that Constitution are about constitutional monarchy and the authorities of the king.

Article four of the Shah-era constitution says Afghanistan's flag is tri-coloured and article six says the king symbolizes the national sovereignty of Afghanistan.

"Enforcing the 1964 constitution might be questionable to the people of Afghanistan because that Constitution was drafted for that period," said Subhan Misbah, a lawyer.

King Zahir Shah's Constitution has 11 chapters and 128 articles. The constitution was ratified in 1964 by a Loya Jirga (grand assembly).

The Constitution of King Zahir Shah was also temporarily implemented during the first years of Hamid Karzai, according to Khaama Press. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)