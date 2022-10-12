Washington, Oct 12 (PTI) Deepak Nayyar, an Emeritus Professor of Economics at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, has been appointed as Kluge Chair in Countries and Cultures of the South by Washington-based Library of Congress.

"The John W Kluge Center at the Library of Congress is pleased to announce the appointment of Deepak Nayyar as Kluge Chair in Countries and Cultures of the South. Nayyar began his time at the Kluge Center this September," according to a statement issued by the Library of Congress.

Also Read | ‘Deeply Worrying Development’ Says UN’s Nuclear Watchdog After Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Loses External Power.

The only other academic from India to have been invited to this Chair is Romila Thapar.

Nayyar, 76, was distinguished University Professor of Economics at the New School for Social Research, New York, from 2008 to 2012, and was Professor of Economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, from 1986 to 2011.

Also Read | Australia Is Important Partner for India for Security and Stability of Indo-Pacific, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

Earlier, he taught economics at the University of Oxford, the University of Sussex, and the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. From 2000 to 2005, he served as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delhi.

Currently, he is Chairman of the Board of the Institute of Development Studies, Sussex. Previously, he was Chairman of the Board of the World Institute for Development Economics Research, WIDER, Helsinki (2001-2008), and on the Board of Directors of the Social Science Research Council, New York (2001-2007).

His professional life in academia has been interspersed with short periods in government, as Economic Adviser in the Ministry of Commerce from 1983 to 1985, and as Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India and Secretary in the Ministry of Finance from 1989 to 1991.

His research interests are primarily in the areas of international economics, macroeconomics, development economics, and economic history.

Nayyar, who was a Rhodes Scholar at Balliol College, Oxford, holds a B. Phil and a D. Phil in Economics from the University of Oxford.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)