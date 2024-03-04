Visual from the exposition of holy relics in Bangkok (Photo credits: X/@DrSJaishankar)

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): "Deeply moved" that a million Indian Thai devotees paid respects to the Buddhist Holy Relics sent from India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, stating "shared heritage and culture is a bridge that creates a special bond."

He further thanked the Ministry of Culture, the Indian Embassy in Thailand, and the International Buddhist Confederation.

Also Read | Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N Leader, To Take Oath As Pakistan's 24th Prime Minister on March 4.

"Deeply moved to see a million Thai devotees pay respects to the Buddhist Holy Relics which travelled from India. Our shared heritage and culture is a bridge that creates a special bond. Thank @MinOfCultureGoI, @IndiainThailand & @IbcWorldOrg for their efforts," EAM Jaishankar posted on social media X on Sunday.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1764325195844854102?s=20

Also Read | Chinese President Xi Jinping Congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on Election as Pakistan’s PM For Second Time.

Sunday marked the last day of the exposition in Bangkok after which the relics will be taken to Chiang Mai city.

The Indian Embassy in Thailand on social media X, posted, "Sun sets on the final day of the exposition of holy relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples in Sanam Luang, Bangkok. Thousands of devotees gather to pay homage to the sacred relics from India."

According to the Thai side, around 1,45,834 people paid their respects to the relics on Saturday.

To commemorate the auspicious sixth cycle and the 72nd birth year of King Rama X and as a mark of friendship between the people of India and Thailand, the sacred relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples, Arahant Sariputta, and Arahant Maha Moggallana reached Thailand from India on February 22 on a special Indian Air Force plane.

The relics, which are on a 25-day exposition in four cities of Thailand were enshrined for public veneration at a specially built mandapam at Sanam Luang Royal Palace ground in Bangkok.

As per the schedule, the relics will now travel to Chiang Mai and will stay there from March 4-8. It will be followed by expositions in Ubon Ratchathani (March 9-13) and Krabi (March 14-18).

The Holy Relics will be escorted back on March 19 from Thailand to their respective homes, concluding a historic and spiritually enriching exposition in Thailand.

Moreover, apart from the people of Thailand, the devotees from Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam are visiting Bangkok to pay their respects. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)