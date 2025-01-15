Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 15 (ANI): Defence attaches and military personnel of over 20 nations visited the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, popularly known as BAPS, for cultural exchange and a dialogue on peace, diversity and harmony.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi ushered in the New Year with a unique celebration of 'Unity, Diversity and Harmony', hosting the Defence Attaches, families and dignitaries from more than 20 embassies worldwide, an official statement said.

In a post on X, BAPS said, "Defence attaches and military personnel of over 20 nations visited BAPS for cultural exchange and a dialogue on peace, diversity and harmony"

"The gathering highlighted the Mandir's profound commitment to fostering intercultural understanding and collaboration, positioning it as a beacon of hope and inspiration for communities worldwide," the statement said.

The welcoming of foreign dignitaries underscored the Mandir's encouragement to dialogue.

"The event brought together a gathering of high-level military personnel, and many others who represented diverse nationalities and cultures. Defence Attaches from countries including: Belgium, Canada, Comoros Island, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Korea, Mozambique, Tanzania, Serbia, Switzerland, etc attended the gathering, which underscored the Mandir's dedication to fostering intercultural dialogue and understanding," the statement said.

The delegates were warmly welcomed by the BAPS Board members and volunteers with traditional garlands and roses, setting the tone for a heartfelt event. "The serene setting of the Mandir, coupled with the powerful message of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" - "The whole world is one family" - served as a poignant backdrop for this significant occasion," the statement said.

Delegates took part in prayers at Prayer Dune.

"The delegates ascended to the Prayer Dune, which symbolizes Pramukh Swami Maharaj's historic prayer from 1997, representing the origin of the mandir, from where the delegates offered selfless prayers for world peace and for the well-being of others," the statement said.

The delegates were audience to 'The Fairy Tale' immersive show, which recreated the journey of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

"The delegates were mesmerized by 'The Fairy Tale' immersive show, which recreates the incredible journey of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, marking a crucial milestone in celebration of the unique and historic Mandir. The Fairy Tale immersive show at the BAPS Hindu Mandir housed in a specially constructed auditorium, is projected on all four walls and the floor using 20 video projectors and provides a cutting-edge surround sound experience. After the 'Fairy Tale' show, delegates marvelled at the 6,500-year-old sub-fossil oaks from the Czech Republic, generously donated by an artist. The dignitaries were mesmerized by the tour of the Mandir's elaborate and intricate architecture and learned about its undertaking of spiritual elevation, cultural preservation, and social service," the statement read.

"Inside the mandir, delegates offered prayers and closely admired the artistry of the intricately carved Ancient Civilizational Value tales on the mandir's facade," the statement read.

Concluding the evening's event with a short, elegant session in the sustainable environment of 'The Orchard' at the BAPS Hindu Mandir, Brahmaviharidas Swami, Head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, said, "The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi reflects our deep love for God and humanity, our commitment to global harmony, and our belief that, at their core, even those engaged in conflict seek peace. The vast diversity of flowers, faces and races strengthen our belief that God and nature that created us all believe in harmony."

He also emphasized the importance that nothing on this Earth is more sacred than life itself, as the true worth of a nation is determined by the quality of people it nurtures. Drawing inspiration from history, he offered three pieces of advice: First, win people, not wars; second, speak from the heart; and third, keep the promises we give. By following these principles, one will become great, both in spirit and heart, the statement said.

Brahmaviharidas Swami, expressed his gratitude to President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his generosity and support. He urged us to venture into the world not only for our own interests, but for the greater good, to help create a more peaceful world and bring greater stability to personal and social life. Emphasizing on positive thinking, he encouraged all to remain positive at all times and see the wonders that it brings to our world, the statement added.

In concluding his address, he highlighted three key points: Be positive - that's the essence of the mandir; Be harmonious - that's the core message of humanity; and Be friends!

Captain Harpreet Singh Luthra in his vote of thanks, congratulated the Mandir on welcoming two million visitors, highlighting its role as a symbol of India-UAE friendship. He emphasized the Mandir's significance as a cultural bridge between the two nations and anticipated many more visits by dignitaries from around the world.

"The Mandir created by the generosity of the leadership of Abu Dhabi and the efforts of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, has already attracted over two million visitors from across the world in less than one year, demonstrating immense global admiration and support," the statement said. (ANI)

