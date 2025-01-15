New York, January 15: TikTok is facing a nationwide ban in the United States in coming days. The ByteDance-owned short-video platform was considered a security threat by the United States government. In April 2024, US President Joe Biden signed a new law saying that Chinese parent company ByteDance must sell off TikTok; otherwise, it would be banned in the country.

To delay the ban, TikTok appealed to the US Supreme Court and explained the case before it was banned on January 10, 2025. However, the SC has yet to announce its decision on the case. The US government accused the platform of being tied to the China-based parent company ByteDance, alleging it enabled it to share citizens' data with the Chinese government, compromising national security and privacy.

When Will TikTok Be Banned in the US?

According to reports, TikTok will be shut down in the US on January 19, 2025 (Sunday), as the law requiring ByteDance to sell off its company comes into effect. After the TikTok shutdown in the US, the platform will reportedly allow existing users to access the services for some time. However, TikTokers could not access the platform services and began new downloads on the Google Play store and Apple's Appstore in the United States.

What Will Happen to Your TikTok Account, Content and Followers After TikTok Ban in US?

In India, TikTok was banned on June 29, 2020, along with 59 other apps from the Play store and Apple Appstore. However, users who wanted to access the platform could break the geolocation barriers using a VPN (Virtual Private Network). It allowed them to connect to servers in other countries and mask the location. In the US, TikTok users may also be able to access the platform via VPN services, bypassing the location barrier. However, whether the account data, including content and followers, will remain unaffected is unclear. Using VPN, they could, however, open a new account instead.

When India imposed the ban, many users lost access to their TikTok accounts, including their videos, data, and followers. Since the app was removed from the application stores, official support has been ended. TikTok has over 100 million users in the United States, making it the second-largest user market. According to a report by ET, TikTok users could access the platform by circumventing the ban rule and accessing all the data, including videos and followers.

