Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 9 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday met Defence Minister of South Sudan Lt Gen Chol Thon J Balok on the sidelines of AERO India 2025.

Singh said the two reviewed the ongoing defence cooperation.

In a post on X, Singh said, "Met with the Defence Minister of South Sudan Lt Gen Chol Thon J. Balok on the sidelines of AERO India 2025. We reviewed the ongoing defence cooperation including the UN peacekeeping cooperation."

Earlier in the day, Singh addressed the curtain raiser event for Aero India 2025.

Aero India is a crucial platform that drives forward the government's vision of a "strong, capable, secure and self-reliant India," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Bangalore on Sunday.

On Monday, Singh will inaugurate the 15th edition of the Asia's largest aerospace and defence exhibition at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru.

Addressing a curtain raiser event for Aero India 2025 at Hotel Taj West End Court here, Singh said through Aero India, "We are not just showcasing defence capabilities, but also strengthening partnerships and collaborations."

"Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, we have galvanised the entire defence sector, especially the aerospace sector like never before. Today we are not only capable of designing and developing major platforms and equipment within India, but we have also successfully established a vast supply chain within the country. LCA Tejas and LCA Prachand are being produced in India," the Defence Minister said.

The technologies developed for defence applications often go beyond just military use. They frequently lead to innovations in the civilian area as well. These advancements contribute to employment generation and accelerate economic development, making the defence sector a key driver of India's economic growth, he said.

"I believe that the role of Aero India is not limited to just enhancing our aerospace capabilities. It is also a significant driver of economic strength, contributing to the overall growth and development of our economy," said Singh.

The five-day conclave will provide a unique and unparalleled opportunity for both global and Indian CEOs to drive business expansion and innovation in the defence and aerospace industries, he said. (ANI)

