Washington DC, October 24: US Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper is set to travel to India and other countries in the region alongside Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from October 25 to 29, US Department of Defense said on Friday.

"In New Delhi, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Secretary Esper and their Indian counterparts will lead the third annual U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue to advance the U.S.-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and expand cooperation to promote stability and prosperity in the India-Pacific and the world," Defense Department said.

The India-US 2+2 talks will focus on four themes -- regional security cooperation, defense information sharing, military-to-military interactions, and defense trade, said the US State Department on Friday. Speaking at a press conference in Washington, the department said that the 2+2 ministerial meeting will lay down next steps for the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

"First, regional security cooperation; second, defence information sharing; third, military-to-military interactions; and fourth, defence trade," one of the administration officials told reporters while informing about the themes that will be discussed in the 2+2 ministerial meeting.

US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo and Secretary of Defence Mark T Esper will have a packed schedule during their India visit.

They will participate in the third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on October 27 and will also have bilateral meetings with their counterparts. They will also be meeting NSA Ajit Doval and will jointly call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

