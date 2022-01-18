New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Denis Alipov, a career diplomat and dedicated India specialist with decades-long experience in this country, has been appointed as new Russian Ambassador to India, said the Russian Embassy in India on Tuesday.

He will succeed Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev.

