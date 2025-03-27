Washington, Mar 27 (AP) The US Department of Health and Human Services will eliminate 10,000 jobs as part of a major restructuring plan. The agency made the announcement Thursday.

The agency is responsible for monitoring infectious diseases, inspecting foods and hospitals and overseeing health insurance programs for nearly half the country. The agency says it will decrease its workforce from 82,000 to 62,000 positions.

The cuts include layoffs, early retirements and voluntary separations, encouraged through buyout offers from the Trump administration. Layoffs are 10,000 workers, and the other 10,000 are early retirements and buyouts. (AP)

