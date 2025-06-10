New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): A day after the Indian consulate in New York said that it is in touch with local authorities over social media posts claiming an Indian national was facing difficulties in the US, the government has formally raised the matter with the US Embassy in New Delhi, sources said on Tuesday.

The sources said India's Embassy in Washington DC has also been in touch with the US authorities to ascertain the details.

Also Read | What Is Nimbus? Know All About New COVID-19 Variant Fueling Surge in Cases Globally.

"Reference social media post claiming that an Indian national was detained at Newark Airport in New Jersey, the Ministry has formally raised the matter with the US Embassy in New Delhi. Our Embassy in Washington DC and the Indian Consulate in New York have also been in touch with the US authorities to ascertain the details," a source said.

"We have so far have not received any details about the incident or the circumstances under which he was restrained, the flight he had to board or boarded and his final destination. We continue to follow up on the matter," the source added.

Also Read | 'Prompt and Professional Rescue': China Expresses Gratitude to India for Rescuing Its Crew Members Onboard Singapore-Flagged Vessel.

A viral video purportedly showed a person being held on the ground by two individuals.

The Indian Consulate General in New York said in a post on Monday that it is in touch with the local authorities.

"We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard. The Consulate remains ever committed to the welfare of Indian Nationals," the post said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)