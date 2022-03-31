Kathmandu, Mar 31 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will jointly inaugurate the 35-km Jaynagar-Kurtha railway service between India and Nepal on April 2, during Deuba's maiden visit to India, sources said on Thursday.

The train service will criss-cross from Jayanagar in Bihar to Kurtha in Janakpur, Nepal.

The Jaynagar-Kurtha section is part of the 68.7km Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardidas rail link built under the Government of India's grant assistance of NPR 8.77 billion.

The new infrastructure was built for broad gauge railway operation by replacing the narrow gauge, which was stopped more than seven years ago.

Nepal Railway Company has made all necessary preparations for the inaugural ceremony, according to officials.

Both the Prime Ministers will jointly inaugurate the railway service from Hyderabad House, in New Delhi in a ceremony.

