Protesters block roads and chant slogans at the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka following the death of activist Osman Hadi. (Photo/ANI)

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 19 (ANI): Protests continued on Friday at the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka, with demonstrators blocking roads and chanting slogans as unrest deepened following the death of activist Osman Hadi.

The agitation intensified after Hadi's death, with the situation in the capital deteriorating further as two newspaper offices were set on fire, highlighting growing law and order concerns.

Amid escalating tensions, Inqilab Moncho urged its supporters not to respond to any "instructions or provocations" from sources other than the platform itself, coinciding with the arrival of Hadi's body in Bangladesh from Singapore.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the group said it would accompany Hadi's body to the Dhaka University Central Mosque.

"The Inqilab Moncho will be coming to the Dhaka University Central Mosque with the martyr Osman Hadi. Students and the general public will occupy the streets and continue chanting slogans demanding justice," the statement said.

It added, "Do not heed any instructions or provocations from anyone other than the Inqilab Moncho," while indicating that a "strong programme" would be announced soon.

The arrival of Hadi's body was confirmed by Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in a post on X.

"Body of martyr Osman Hadi, who died in Singapore while undergoing treatment. The carrier flight reached the country. Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying Hadi's body today Friday evening at 5:48 pm (BG-585) landed at Hazrat Shahjalanal International Airport in Dhaka from Singapore," the post said.

Hadi, a key figure associated with last year's July Uprising and spokesperson of Inqilab Moncho, was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area.

According to bdnews24, citing police, two assailants arrived on a motorcycle, opened fire and fled.

Critically injured, Hadi was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, later shifted to Evercare Hospital, and flown to Singapore by air ambulance on December 15 for advanced treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Following his death, protests spread across several parts of the country, with incidents of vandalism and arson reported.

Hadi was also being considered as a potential Dhaka-8 candidate for the February 2026 national election. (ANI)

