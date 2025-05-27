Singapore City [Singapore], May 27 (ANI): Members of the Indian diaspora in Singapore voiced strong support for India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, as the all-party parliamentary delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha continued its diplomatic outreach under Operation Sindoor.

Vaishali Bhatt, a member of the Indian diaspora, recalled being in Pahalgam just before the April 22 terror attack. "... I was in Pahalgam when the attack happened. I went there with my husband for a vacation and we had a good time. On 20 April, 48 hours before the attack, we were in Baisaran... We were getting to know the news in bits and pieces but the gravity of the situation was unknown... We are very happy that our government retaliated in this way through Operation Sindoor. It was much needed. Now we are giving a message that whoever promotes, propagates, or supports terrorism, we are at war with them..."

Another diaspora member ,Akanksha, said, "The coming of this delegation is very important because we are able to keep our side of the story before the world. India had the right to retaliate and it was much needed...", after attending the interaction.

As part of their schedule, the delegation also held a closed-door session with scholars and academics from Singaporean universities and think tanks. The event was organised in association with the Institute of South Asian Studies, National University of Singapore.

In a post shared by the Indian Embassy in Singapore on X, the mission said, "All-Party Parliamentary Delegation interacted with scholars and academics from Singaporean universities and think-tanks at a closed-door session organised in association with the Institute of South Asian Studies, National University of Singapore. They briefed the participants on the issue of cross-border terrorism, context and background of Operation Sindoor and India's resolute policy of combating terrorism."

The Embassy also shared updates on other engagements throughout the day. "All-Party Parliamentary Delegation interacted with the Singaporean media and briefed them about the purpose of their visit, meetings with Singaporean interlocutors and new normal in India's resolve to fight terrorism post Operation Sindoor," it stated.

Another post noted, "All-Party Parliamentary Delegation called on H.E. Mr Edwin Tong, Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs of Singapore. They conveyed India's resolve in fighting terrorism in all its forms and discussed the new normal in India's policy against terrorism."

Earlier, the delegation met with members of the Indian community in Singapore. "All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Hon'ble MP Shri Sanjay Kumar Jha interacted with members of the Indian community in Singapore and conveyed India's determination for zero tolerance against terrorism," the Embassy wrote.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists, which killed 26 civilians. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, eliminating over 100 terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

As part of the Modi government's outreach, seven multi-party delegations are visiting countries worldwide to reinforce India's message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

The delegation, led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, includes Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Brij Lala (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hemang Joshi (BJP), Salman Khurshid and Mohan Kumar.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore. (ANI)

