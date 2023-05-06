London, May 6 (PTI) India is proud of its 32-million-strong diaspora which must continue to counter "ill-premised" and "unfounded" narratives about the country and act as its 24x7 ambassadors, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has said.

Dhankhar, who is in the UK on a two-day visit to attend the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, addressed the Indian community on Friday night.

He focussed his address on the impressive growth strides being made by India and its success story as a “democracy functioning at an unmatched level”.

He spoke of its "Amrit Kaal" achievements under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi marking 75 years of independence and highlighted the government's target to become the third-largest economy by the turn of the decade.

“The moment of glory for India has come and that moment is being reflected by the ground reality, the world is recognising it,” said Dhankhar.

India is proud of its diaspora. They remain fully committed to the karam bhumi, and also to their janam bhumi, he said.

“Every one of you has to be a 24x7 ambassador of Bharat… India is now the hub of manufacturing activity for the globe. I would therefore appeal to all of you, in whatever manner you can contribute to the growth of the nation, for the rise in its reputation and to ensure that untenable, ill-premised, unfounded, baseless narratives do not take strides in the public domain,” he urged the gathering.

“No one is against honest assessment or criticism, that will always help us attain our goals. But malicious, pernicious orchestration is antithetical to good conscience. We must antidote it,” he added.

Dhankhar went on to speak at length about India's achievements across various sectors, including digital transformation, healthcare and vaccines, space technology and infrastructure growth.

"Our institutions are spinally independent. The Election Commission of India can be a guiding factor, a lighthouse, for the rest of the world on how to conduct elections fairly, efficiently, and in the shortest time," he said.

"From the apex court down the line, look around. The reach of the Indian judiciary for the common man has no parallel. Imagine how outstanding an achievement it is!" he added.

There is an evolution of an ecosystem in the country that enables every youth to fully unleash his or her energy and potential, Dhankhar said.

"In this flourishing, blossoming democracy, the focal point is the empowerment of the ordinary man at the end of the queue," he added.

"Education is the most effective, potent, transformational mechanism. It is education alone that takes care of inequities in society, and brings about the emancipation of the vulnerable and empowerment of youth. That is something which is happening in this country," the Vice-President said.

India has been rediscovered in an authentic manner, he said, adding a firm foundation has been laid for what India will be like in 2047.

He said the country has also identified and honoured unsung heroes of its freedom struggle.

The Vice-President was accompanied by his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar at the interaction with community members representing a range of Indian diaspora organisations at the reception organised by the Indian High Commission in London.

Ahead of the meet, he said he had a “remarkable and enlightened interaction” with Indian-origin members of the House of Lords, including Lord Meghnad Desai, Lord Swraj Paul, and Lord Rami Ranger, among others present at the gathering, in his capacity as the Leader of the Rajya Sabha.

It came at the end of a packed day of royal engagements for the Vice-President, who had his first audience with King Charles III at a Commonwealth Heads of Government reception hosted by Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Patricia Scotland. It was followed by a reception hosted by the monarch for world leaders and visiting dignitaries at Buckingham Palace.

On Saturday, Vice President Dhankhar and his wife will represent India at the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey and fly back to India soon after the ceremony at the conclusion of the short visit.

