Berlin: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is recovering in Germany after being poisoned in Russia by a nerve agent, accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of being behind the attack in comments released Thursday.

Oct 2:

Washington: In a major relief to thousands of Indian IT professionals, a federal judge in the US on Thursday blocked the enforcement of a temporary visa ban by the Trump administration on a large number of work permits, including the most sought after H-1B visas, ruling that the president exceeded his constitutional authority.

Oct 3:

Washington: President Donald Trump, who was admitted to a military hospital for treatment of COVID-19, is in "exceptionally good spirits" and has been "fever free" for the last 24 hours, his doctors said on Saturday.

Oct 4:

Islamabad: Firebrand cleric-cum-politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been unanimously appointed as the chief of the newly-formed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an anti-government alliance launched by 11 Opposition parties to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Oct 5:

Stockholm: Americans Harvey J Alter and Charles M Rice and British-born scientist Michael Houghton won the Nobel Prize for medicine on Monday for their discovery of the hepatitis C virus, a major source of liver disease that affects millions worldwide.

Oct 6:

Washington: The US trade deficit rose in August to the highest level in 14 years.

Oct 7:

Stockholm: Two scientists won the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for developing a method of genome editing likened to “molecular scissors” that offer the promise of one day curing inherited diseases and even cancer.

Oct 8:

Stockholm: American poet Louise Glück won the Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday for her “candid and uncompromising” work, which looks unflinchingly and with biting humour at the losses and traumas of family life.

Oct 9:

Niamey (Niger): The World Food Programme won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for its efforts to combat hunger in regions facing conflict and hardship and at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has driven millions more people to the brink of starvation.

Oct 10:

Washington: China has amassed 60,000 troops on India's northern border, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said as he hit out at Beijing for its "bad behaviour" and the threats it poses to the Quad countries.

Oct 11:

London: One of the UK's senior-most government medical advisers on Sunday warned that the country was running into a headwind with the number of coronavirus infections at a “tipping point” similar to the one back in March, when Britain went into a national lockdown. By Aditi Khanna

Oct 12:

Stockholm: Two American economists won the Nobel Prize for improving how auctions work, research that underlies much of today's economy - from the way Google sells advertising to the way telecoms companies acquire airwaves from the government.

Oct 13:

Dubai: A total of 49 Indians, who were stranded for several months in the UAE after being abandoned by their employers, have been repatriated after the Indian mission here helped them secure their passports and security deposits from two companies, a media report said on Tuesday.

Oct 14:

Islamabad/United Nations: Pakistan along with China, Russia and Cuba won seats on the UN Human Rights Council despite strong opposition from activist groups over their abysmal human rights records.

Oct 15:

Mosow: Kyrgyzstan's embattled president said Thursday he was resigning following protests over a disputed parliamentary election, the third time in 15 years that a leader of the Central Asian country has been ousted by a popular uprising.

Oct 16:

Paris: A history teacher who opened a discussion with students on caricatures of Islam's Prophet Muhammad was decapitated in a French street on Friday and police have shot the suspected killer dead, a police official said.

Oct 19:

Auckland: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won a second term in office on Saturday in an election landslide of historic proportions.

Oct 20:

Beijing: Days after joining the World Health Organisation's (WHO) COVAX alliance to equitably distribute COVID-19 vaccines across the world, China has stepped up the usage of its coronavirus vaccines to three more cities for urgent use.

Oct 21:

Beijing: China's economy, which suffered 6.8 per cent slump in the first quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic - the worst in 44 years, bounced back posting 4.9 per cent growth between July and September buoyed by the government's sweeping efforts to stimulate demand and consumption.

Oct 22:

Jerusalem: The human trial of Israel's COVID-19 vaccine candidate 'Brilife' will begin by the end of this month, with the Defence Minister terming it a "very significant moment" and "source of national pride" that could bring great news for the country and the world.

Oct 23:

Rome: Pope Francis became the first pontiff to endorse same-sex civil unions in comments for a documentary that premiered Wednesday, sparking cheers from gay Catholics and demands for clarification from conservatives, given the Vatican's official teaching on the issue.

Oct 24:

Kabul: The death toll from the suicide attack on Saturday in Afghanistan's capital has risen to at least 18 killed and 57 people wounded, including students, the interior ministry said.

Oct 25:

Nairobi: The Seychelles presidential election has seen an upset, with the electoral commission on Sunday declaring longtime opposition contender Wavel Ramkalawan the winner over incumbent Danny Faure. The ruling party has been knocked from power for the first time since 1977.

Oct 26:

Cape Canaveral (US): The moon's shadowed, frigid nooks and crannies may hold frozen water in more places and in larger quantities than previously suspected, good news for astronauts at future lunar bases who could tap into these resources for drinking and making rocket fuel, scientists reported on Monday.

Oct 27:

Washington: Conservative jurist Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in as a justice of the US Supreme Court, an hour after the Republican-controlled Senate confirmed her controversial nomination, handing President Donald Trump a major victory just a week before the election.

Oct 28:

London: Drugmakers Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline have agreed to provide 200 million doses of their potential COVID-19 vaccine to the COVAX Facility, a collaboration designed to give countries around the world equal access to coronavirus vaccines.

Oct 29:

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was acquitted by an anti-terrorism court on Thursday in the 2014 Parliament attack case but other senior ministers, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, were summoned on November 12 for the indictment.

Oct 30:

Washington: A US court has asked Antrix Corporation, the commercial arm of Indian Space Research Organisation, to pay compensation of USD 1.2 billion to a Bengaluru-based startup, Devas Multimedia, for cancelling a satellite deal in 2005.

Oct 31:

Washington: US President Donald Trump has accused his rival and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of being a corrupt career politician who has done nothing but betray the Americans for the last 47 years. PTI

