Washington [US], April 3 (ANI): United States former President Donald Trump is all set to deliver the remarks on Tuesday at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida after he returns from the indictment, CNN reported citing the news release from his campaign.

Trump is expected to appear before the court on Tuesday afternoon in Manhattan.

A New York grand jury on Thursday indicted the former president on criminal charges for his involvement in a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels by his longtime fixer Michael Cohen before the 2016 presidential election.

His attorney said the former president will voluntarily surrender to New York law enforcement and plans to mount legal challenges, according to CNN.

Trump is expected to travel to New York on Monday before his arraignment in the Manhattan criminal court on Tuesday, two sources familiar with this plans told CNN.

Trump will remain at Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach estate, over the weekend.

Meanwhile, according to The Hill, Trump has successfully raised USD 4 million within a time frame of just 24 hours after his indictment on Thursday with his fundraising campaign.

More than 25 per cent of the contributions were made by first-time contributors, which the former president's campaign team hailed as evidence that he was "the clear frontrunner in the Republican primary."

"This incredible surge of grassroots contributions confirms that the American people see the indictment of President Trump as a disgraceful weaponization of our justice system by a Soros-funded prosecutor," The Hill reported citing the press release of the Trump campaign on Friday.

Trump promised in a fundraising email that the "witch hunt" being conducted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) would "backfire enormously" shortly after the news of the indictment became public.

Officials involved in the planning of Trump's appearance are considering pausing all other case activity at the court during the time that the former president is expected to appear, according to CNN citing a source with knowledge of the plans.

It's the first time in US history that a current or former president has been criminally charged. The indictment was filed under seal and the charges are not yet public. (ANI)

