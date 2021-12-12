Rome [Italy], December 12 (ANI/Sputnik): At least 12 people went missing after a gas explosion in Ravanusa, located in the province of Agrigento in Sicily, local media report.

The explosion occurred on Saturday evening, likely as a result of a rupture of a city gas pipeline, the Giornale di Sicilia newspaper said.

Also Read | One in Three Children in Greece at Risk of Poverty, Says UNICEF.

The blast led to the collapse of a four-storey building. Nearby buildings were also affected. Twelve people are reported missing.

According to the il Messaggero newspaper, the missing include three children and a pregnant woman with her husband.

Also Read | UK Plans to Allocate USD 99.5 Million Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan.

The search and rescue efforts are ongoing. According to some media reports, one person was pulled dead from the rubble. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)