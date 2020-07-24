Washington, Jul 24 (AP) White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr Deborah Birx says recent surges in cases in the southern US could make their way north.

Birx told NBC's “Today” show: “We have to change our behaviour now before this virus completely moves back up through the north.”

Also Read | 'Begining of Wrong Trend', Says Kalraj Mishra Over Rajastha CM Ashok Gehlot's 'Gherao Comment': Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 24, 2020.

The densely packed New York metropolitan area had been the hardest-hit section of the country, but the daily number of cases and deaths declined after a strict lockdown.

The number of cases has been growing in southern states, including South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, where hospital officials say they desperately need medication to treat the patients filling up beds.

Also Read | Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls Out Republican Congressman Ted Yoho Over Sexist Slur; Watch Viral Video of Her Speech.

Birx says it's difficult for people to understand “how deeply you have to clamp down” with social distancing, hand washing, mask wearing and avoiding crowds to stem the spread of the deadly virus.

Birx says that's why health professionals have “called out the next set of cities” where they see early warning signs. If those cities make changes now, they “won't become a Phoenix.”

In a stretch of 10 days last month, Arizona health officials reported on seven occasions more than 3,000 daily cases.

Arizona's Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, has more than 100,000 confirmed cases and more than 1,600 deaths. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)