Dubai [UAE], October 30 (ANI/WAM): Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has completed preparations to embark on a dedicated trade mission to East Africa in November.

The chamber will lead a delegation of Dubai-based businesses to Kenya and Rwanda as part of the 'New Horizons' initiative, which is aimed at supporting the expansion of the chamber's members into global markets.

Dubai International Chamber hosted a special briefing session with members of the delegation at its headquarters, which was chaired by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers.

During the meeting, participants discussed the mission's programme, which will include B2B meetings between Dubai companies and their counterparts in Kenya and Rwanda. The delegation was also provided with a comprehensive overview of the economic landscape in the two African nations.

The New Horizons initiative comes as part of Dubai International Chamber's efforts to support its members in establishing their commercial activities in new markets. The initiative is aligned with the chambers' strategic priority of supporting the international expansion of the private sector to help boost non-oil foreign trade to AED 2 trillion by 2026.

Lootah said, "Dubai Chamber is focused on providing our members with new growth opportunities in key strategic markets around the world. Through these missions, we seek to encourage Dubai-based businesses to adopt ambitious plans that support their expansion strategies as well as opportunities for growth and success."

He added, "The mission's key objectives include organising bilateral investor meetings to discuss economic partnerships and strategic cooperation in targeted sectors. We are keen to ensure companies in Dubai capitalise on the investment opportunities available in these promising markets. Our visit includes B2B meetings, field visits, and insightful dialogues and discussions with representatives of the public and private sectors in these countries."

New Horizons organises specialised trade missions to targeted global markets and hosts meetings and events in these countries to explore opportunities for investment, joint economic partnerships, and new trade agreements. These missions also create golden opportunities to engage with public and private sector leaders to strengthen international partnerships and stimulate business growth. Dubai International Chamber has set a target to assist 100 Dubai businesses with their global expansion by the end of 2024. (ANI/WAM)

