Dubai [UAE], April 18 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Land Department (DLD) signed 11 agreements with diverse local and international entities. The signings took place on the sidelines of DLD's participation in the International Property Show (IPS) 2025, one of the world's premier real estate events.

These partnerships represent a significant step toward achieving Dubai's ambitious development agenda, most notably the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033.

Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at Dubai Land Department, signed six cooperation agreements with the following entities: Bidbayt for Property Public Auction for organising real estate auctions, Auctions, Shory for insurance brokerage, Eqarcom Solutions Information Technology, HRE Real Estate Development and the Miami Association of Realtors.

Majida Ali Rashed, CEO of the Real Estate Development Sector at Dubai Land Department, signed five additional agreements with real estate registration trustees, including Gulf Vision, Bin Shabib, Al Yalayis GT Center, Barnes Middle East and Africa Holding Ltd., and the Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute for real estate training.

These agreements aim to outsource select real estate services, empower women within the sector, and deliver integrated, high-quality services that support market growth and enhance customer satisfaction in Dubai.

Majid Al Marri stated, "These agreements reflect DLD's vision of establishing a fully integrated real estate ecosystem rooted in innovation and driven by strategic partnerships that enhance the sector's sustainability and global competitiveness." (ANI/WAM)

