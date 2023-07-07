Dubai [UAE], July 7 (ANI/WAM): A total of 3,244 real estate transactions worth over AED 13.6 billion were conducted during the week ending July 7, 2023, according to figures released by the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD report showed that 323 plots were sold for AED 3.33 billion, while 2,237 apartments and villas were purchased for AED 5.37 billion.

Also Read | India: Lung Disease Turns Budhpura into ‘village of Widows’.

The top three transactions were two lands in Marsa Dubai sold for AED 230.14 million and AED 230.14 respectively, followed by land in Al Thanayah Fourth sold for AED 130 million.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most sales transactions for this week with 86 transactions worth AED 249.21 million, followed by Al Goze Second with 62 sales transactions worth AED 713.13 million, and Madinat Hind 4 with 49 sales transactions worth AED 70 million.

Also Read | NSA Ajit Doval Urges British Counterpart Sir Tim Barrow To Take Public Action Against Extremist Elements Threatening Indian Officers in UK.

The top three apartment and villa transfers included one in Um Suqaim Third for AED 420 million, another in Palm Jumeirah worth AED 55 million, and an apartment in Zaabeel First worth AED 46 million.

The total value of mortgaged properties for the week reached AED 3.02 billion. Meanwhile, 196 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 2 Billion. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)