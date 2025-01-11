Dubai [UAE], January 11 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), in collaboration with NVIDIA GeForce Middle East, will celebrate innovation in video game development by hosting NVIDIA RTX AI GameCraft, as the emirate cements its reputation as a global hub for gaming and AI.

Held within the framework of the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 (DPG33), the event on 23rd January will gather game developers, students, and industry professionals from around the world at Emirates Towers Boulevard to imagine and create cutting-edge games using NVIDIA RTX AI technology.

Under the theme of "Dubai: Between the Past and the Future", challengers will craft games that celebrate the city's rich heritage and its vision for tomorrow. At the end of the competition, a team of expert judges will shortlist 15 finalists and the top three winners.

Faisal Kazim, Head of the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033, said, "The convergence of AI and human creativity is redefining the gaming landscape on a global scale. By collaborating with NVIDIA, we aim to provide developers, creatives, and entrepreneurs with cutting-edge opportunities to create unique digital experiences in Dubai. We strive to collaborate with industry leaders to help nurture creative talent and strengthen our ecosystem, ensuring that Dubai is at the forefront of new breakthroughs in gaming and interactive technologies."

DPG33, launched in November 2023 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, with the aim of positioning Dubai among the top 10 cities in the US$200 billion global gaming industry and generating 30,000 new jobs.

The programme also aims to significantly boost the sector's contribution to the growth of Dubai's digital economy and increase the GDP by approximately USD 1 billion by 2033 in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

Kazim added, "At Dubai Program for Gaming 2033, we remain committed to our mission to position Dubai as a premier hub for the global games industry. Our work centres on attracting leading studios and talent, cultivating strategic partnerships, and strengthening our vibrant gaming community. By combining forward-thinking governance with emerging technology, Dubai is poised to spearhead the future of gaming, demonstrating new possibilities in the digital world."

Chantelle Tavid, Marketing Director at NVIDIA MENAT/CIS, said, "We're honoured to collaborate with Dubai Future Foundation for this exciting event, uniting our shared passion for innovation and storytelling. We're combining our strengths to spotlight the transformative potential of AI in gaming and creative industries. Together, we're fostering innovation and pushing the boundaries of what gaming experiences can achieve."

Registration for the event is now open via www.rtxaigamecraft.com. (ANI/WAM)

