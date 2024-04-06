World News | Dutch Police Have Detained Activist Greta Thunberg at a Climate Demonstration in The Hague

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Climate activist Greta Thunberg was among dozens of people detained Saturday by police in The Hague as they removed protesters who were partially blocking a road in the Dutch city.

Agency News PTI| Apr 06, 2024 07:50 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Dutch Police Have Detained Activist Greta Thunberg at a Climate Demonstration in The Hague
Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

The Hague, Apr 6 (AP) Climate activist Greta Thunberg was among dozens of people detained Saturday by police in The Hague as they removed protesters who were partially blocking a road in the Dutch city.

Thunberg was seen flashing a victory sign as she sat in a bus used by police to take detained demonstrators from the scene of a protest against Dutch subsidies and tax breaks to companies linked to fossil fuel industries.

Also Read | Daylight Saving in Australia: Clocks To Go Back an Hour on April 7 To Mark the End of Daylight Saving; Know Time and States That Observe Daylight Saving Time.

The Extinction Rebellion campaign group said before the demonstration that the activists would block a main highway into The Hague, but a heavy police presence, including officers on horseback, initially prevented the activists from getting onto the road.

A small group of people managed to sit down on another road and were detained after ignoring police orders to leave.

Also Read | ‘Monster’ Husband in UK Murders Wife, Chops Her Body Into Over 200 Pieces Before Dumping Remains in River.

Extinction Rebellion activists have blocked the highway that runs past the temporary home of the Dutch parliament more than 30 times to protest the subsidies.

The demonstrators waved flags and chanted: “We are unstoppable, another world is possible.”

One held a banner reading: “This is a dead end street.”

In February, Thunberg, 21, was acquitted by a court in London of refusing to follow a police order to leave a protest blocking the entrance to a major oil and gas industry conference last year.

Her activism has inspired a global youth movement demanding stronger efforts to fight climate change since she began staging weekly protests outside the Swedish parliament starting in 2018.

She has repeatedly been fined in Sweden and the UK for civil disobedience in connection with protests. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Agency News PTI| Apr 06, 2024 07:50 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Dutch Police Have Detained Activist Greta Thunberg at a Climate Demonstration in The Hague
Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

The Hague, Apr 6 (AP) Climate activist Greta Thunberg was among dozens of people detained Saturday by police in The Hague as they removed protesters who were partially blocking a road in the Dutch city.

Thunberg was seen flashing a victory sign as she sat in a bus used by police to take detained demonstrators from the scene of a protest against Dutch subsidies and tax breaks to companies linked to fossil fuel industries.

Also Read | Daylight Saving in Australia: Clocks To Go Back an Hour on April 7 To Mark the End of Daylight Saving; Know Time and States That Observe Daylight Saving Time.

The Extinction Rebellion campaign group said before the demonstration that the activists would block a main highway into The Hague, but a heavy police presence, including officers on horseback, initially prevented the activists from getting onto the road.

A small group of people managed to sit down on another road and were detained after ignoring police orders to leave.

Also Read | ‘Monster’ Husband in UK Murders Wife, Chops Her Body Into Over 200 Pieces Before Dumping Remains in River.

Extinction Rebellion activists have blocked the highway that runs past the temporary home of the Dutch parliament more than 30 times to protest the subsidies.

The demonstrators waved flags and chanted: “We are unstoppable, another world is possible.”

One held a banner reading: “This is a dead end street.”

In February, Thunberg, 21, was acquitted by a court in London of refusing to follow a police order to leave a protest blocking the entrance to a major oil and gas industry conference last year.

Her activism has inspired a global youth movement demanding stronger efforts to fight climate change since she began staging weekly protests outside the Swedish parliament starting in 2018.

She has repeatedly been fined in Sweden and the UK for civil disobedience in connection with protests. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Crystal Palace vs Man City
50K+ searches
MS Dhoni
50K+ searches
Ather
20K+ searches
Monkey Man Dev Patel
20K+ searches
Ravindra Jadeja
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot