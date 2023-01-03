Greta Thunberg, Swedish environmental activist turns 20 years old today. The young environmentalist from Sweden came into limelight when in September 2018, when she missed school and sat outside the country's parliament with a sign that stated "Skolstrejk för Klimatet” (School Strike for Climate). After the Swedish election, she returned to school but continued to skip school on Fridays to continue her fight for climate change. The Friday strike by Thunberg were called Fridays for Future. On her birthday, we take a look at some of the famous speeches by the young climate activist that made the world ponder.

On of the most famous speech by Greta Thunberg came at the United Nations General Assembly which was held in New York in 2019. At UN, Thunberg called on world leaders and said that they have stolen her dreams and her childhood with their empty words. Another speech which brought Thunberg global recognition was when she addressed the French Parliament in July 2019. There she asked lawmakers to unite behind the science.

At the Brilliant Minds Conference in Stockholm, Greta Thunberg urged people to start living within the planetary boundaries. Thunberg's most famous speech to date is when she mocked world leaders over empty climate change pledges. In her speech at the Youth4Climate conference in Milan, Thunberg said, "Build back better. Blah, blah, blah. Green economy. Blah blah blah. Net zero by 2050. Blah, blah, blah. This is all we hear from our so-called leaders. Words that sound great but so far have not led to action. Our hopes and ambitions drown in their empty promises." Greta Thunberg Calls Possible Shutdown of Nuclear Power Plants in Germany a Mistake.

Watch Greta Thunberg’s United Nations General Assembly Speech

Greta Thunberg Addresses French Parliament

Greta Thunberg at Brilliant Minds Conference in Stockholm

Greta Thunberg Mocks World Leaders in ‘Blah, Blah, Blah’ Speech

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)