The Hague, Jul 14 (AP) Dutch voters will go to the polls on in an early general election on November 22, the caretaker government announced on Friday, a week after Prime Minister Mark Rutte's four-party coalition quit over its failure to agree a package of measures to rein in migration.

The vote for the 150 seats in the lower chamber of parliament will usher in a new generation of leaders after key members of Rutte's fourth governing coalition announced they would leave politics.

Also Read | France President Emmanuel Macron's Official Residence Gets Chopped Fingertip Delivered in Package, Probe Launched.

Rutte, the Netherlands' longest-serving premier, signalled the end of an era when he said Monday he would leave politics once a new coalition has been installed after the elections.

That is a process that can take months of negotiations between potential coalition members.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar Meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Discusses Ukraine Issue, Indo-Pacific.

Rutte was followed by Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra and Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag, once tipped as a potential first ever female prime minister of the Netherlands.

Kaag said this week she was leaving politics because of the impact on her family of repeated threats she has received during her time in office. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)