New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday hailed the meeting with Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, where the two leaders discussed strengthening the strategic partnership and reaffirmed their commitment towards all forms and manifestations of terrorism.

The Israeli Foreign Minister is in India for a three-day visit.

The two leaders also exchanged an MoU on training between the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Israel's Foreign Ministry.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar thanked Sa'ar for briefing him on the Israeli perspective on developments in the region, the Gaza Peace Plan and efforts to build a durable and lasting solution.

"An excellent meeting with FM @gidonsaar of Israel today in New Delhi. Productive discussions on strengthening our Strategic Partnership across various domains. Reaffirmed our zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Appreciate FM Sa'ar sharing the Israeli perspective on developments in the region, the Gaza Peace Plan and efforts to build a durable and lasting solution. Also exchanged views on our cooperation in multilateral fora. And witnessed the exchange of MoU on Training between @SSIFS_MEA and @IsraelMFA

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday reaffirmed India's strong ties with Israel, calling the relationship one built on "a high degree of trust and reliability" while expressing support for the Gaza Peace Plan during his meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, while welcoming Sa'ar on his first official visit to India, Jaishankar highlighted the depth of bilateral relations and said, "India and Israel have a strategic partnership and particularly in our case, that term has a real meaning. We have stood together in testing times. And we have created a relationship with a high degree of trust and of reliability."

Emphasising shared concerns on global security, he stated, "Our two nations face a particular challenge from terrorism. It is essential that we work towards ensuring a global approach of zero-tolerance towards terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations."

Speaking on the growing partnership, Jaishankar said, "Your visit allows us to review our bilateral cooperation and assess the possibilities for further deepening it. The recent conclusion of our Bilateral Investment Agreement is a notable step in that direction."

He further noted, "It is noteworthy that your ministerial colleagues dealing with agriculture, economy, tourism, and finance have all visited us recently."

Jaishankar highlighted India's development strides and said, "In recent times, India has developed many new capabilities, especially in rail, road and port infrastructure, in renewable energy and in health. Our businesses are very keen to explore opportunities in Israel, and we would certainly like to give that more attention."

He also underlined the success of ongoing collaboration, stating, "We have a very strong record of working together in agriculture and in innovation. Taking that forward is very much in our mutual interest."

On the broader strategic dialogue, Jaishankar said, "Given our strategic cooperation, an exchange of perspectives on regional and global issues also holds great value. There are some plurilateral initiatives in which we both have a strong interest. I look forward to that aspect of our deliberations as well."

The Israeli Foreign Minister arrived in India on Monday evening. (ANI)

