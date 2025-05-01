New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday extended his greetings to his Israeli counterpart Gidon Saar on the 77th anniversary of their Independence.

Jaishankar said he valued India-Israel friendship and trust, while sharing an old picture of theirs.

In a post on X, he said, "Greetings to FM Gidon Saar, the Government and people of Israel on the 77th anniversary of their Independence. Value our strategic partnership and deep trust."

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to Israeli President Isaac Herzog on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of Israel's independence on behalf of the people of India.

"On the occasion of the 77th anniversary of Israel's independence, I join the people of India in conveying our best wishes to His Excellency President Isaac Herzog, and the people of Israel," Rashtrapati Bhavan stated in a post on X.

In response, Herzog thanked Murmu and acknowledged India and Israel's friendship.

In a post on X, he said, "Thank you, President Murmu, for your kind words and support. I truly appreciate the deeply rooted friendship between Israel and India, and all the Israeli people."

The annual Independence Day ceremony of Israel opened with a large dance number, as per The Times of Israel. An announcer intermittently read aloud the final letters of fallen soldiers to their families.

Meanwhile, as per The Times of Israel, investors, lawyers, and tech look proud of the nation's achievements in the field of technology despite political and economic uncertainty driven by the contentious planned judicial overhaul and the war with the Hamas terror group.

Over the last 19 months, Israeli startups have been grappling with the ongoing callup of employees to perform reserve duty, staff shortages, and funding woes amid the continued uncertainty about the duration and extent of the war, which broke out after Hamas-led terrorists invaded southern Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7, 2023, massacring some 1,200 people and kidnapping 251, as per The Times of Israel. (ANI)

