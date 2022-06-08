New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Speaking at an event to mark the eight years of the Narendra Modi government, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described India as the first responder in many situations and said the country is capable and sensitive to global expectations.

Asserting India's readiness to support countries in crisis, he highlighted, "India was the first responder during the earthquake in Nepal, the conflict in Yemen, the water crisis in the Maldives, mudslides in Sri Lanka, the typhoon in my Mymmar and the floods of Mozambique as notable examples."

Underlining 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas,' Jaishankar said that in seeking solutions to larger complicating issues, we believe in Sabka Prayas as well.

"We supplied 'Made-in-India' COVID vaccines to 98 countries. Our medical personnel are making contributions abroad in these crucial times, he said, adding that India counts 'Vaccine Maitri' as one of its key achievements," he said further.

"The global south has narrated the greater attention as well, where Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as the Pacific Islands, are concerned as the COVID years disturbed some of the momentums and halted developmental goals of the nation," he added.

However, Indian Foreign Policy thinking is displaying greater conceptual and operational clarity and India looks forward to taking initiatives on global concerns that are truly consequential, said the EAM.

Jaishankar also said that many of the engagements reflect the importance we give to diplomacy for development, we are foreign technology, capital, best practices and collaborations are directly applied to accelerate our national growth including through our flagship programme and initiatives, while he mentioned his "disappointment" with the UN reaffirming its role.

"India has always viewed the UN as important to global peace and security development. We currently serve as a non-permanent member of the Security Council and one very active in UN organisation and its peacekeeping, while our endeavours will always remain supportive. We also share the disappointment of the international community about the UN declining effectiveness. Our advocacy of reform multilateralism, therefore, has become even stronger," read the statement by EAM.

Jaishakar emphasized, "Indian Foreign Policy has displayed greater conceptual and operational clarity whether during COVID or current economic challenges as India has gone extra mile for its neighbours and will continue to do so.

He also appreciated the medical personnel for making contributions abroad in these crucial times, in a concluding statement, counting 'Vaccine Maitri' as one of its key achievements. (ANI)

