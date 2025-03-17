New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Jaishankar held several important meetings on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2025, reinforcing India's diplomatic outreach.

He met with Ghana's Foreign Minister Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa to discuss ways to enhance their development partnership and South-South cooperation. Their talks focused on strengthening economic collaboration and global south engagement.

"A good meeting with Foreign Minister Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa on the sidelines of Raisina 2025. Explored opportunities to further our development partnership and South-South cooperation," Jaishankar posted on X.

Jaishankar also met with former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor, highlighting the strong cultural ties between India and New Zealand, calling it "A Raisina bonus! Pleasure to meet the great New Zealand batsman Ross L Taylor."

On Ireland's National Day, he extended warm greetings to Tanaiste and Foreign Minister Simon Harris, remarking that his recent visit was an opportunity to renew their bonds and strengthen ties.

Additionally, Jaishankar met with Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Stenergard to discuss deepening India's engagement with the European Union, noting, "Pleased to meet FM Maria Stenergard of Sweden this morning. Discussed deepening our engagement with the EU."

He also called on New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon, appreciating his commitment to further deepening their longstanding ties.

"Pleased to call on PM Christopher Luxon of New Zealand. Appreciate his commitment to further deepening our longstanding ties. Looking forward to his participation as Chief Guest in Raisina Dialogue 2025," he posted on X.

Jaishankar's meetings demonstrate India's efforts to strengthen its diplomatic outreach and engage with global leaders on key issues.

The Raisina Dialogue is an annual conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, which aims to address the most challenging issues faced by the world. It was structured along the lines of the Shangri-La Dialogue.

It is a component of India's "intelligence diplomacy," which, though not prominently featured in the public eye, plays a crucial role in the national security framework, alongside the diplomatic corps and the armed forces.

The Dialogue is structured as a multi-stakeholder, cross-sectoral discussion, involving heads of state, cabinet ministers and local government officials, who are joined by thought leaders from the private sector, media and academia.

Delhi-based think tank Observer Research Foundation (ORF), in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, hosts the conference. (ANI)

