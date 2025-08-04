New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met with the Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. in the national capital, as he marked the beginning of his five-day state visit to the country aimed at deepening bilateral ties between India and the Philippines.

In a post on X, the EAM expressed his delight over the President's visit, noting his confidence in deepening the bilateral partnership following his dialogue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow.

"Delighted to call on President @bongbongmarcos of the Philippines this evening in Delhi at the start of his State Visit. Confident that his talks with PM @narendramodi tomorrow will significantly deepen our bilateral partnership," Jaishankar stated on X.

Earlier today, Philippine President Marcos arrived in the national capital for his five-day state visit to India, aimed at further strengthening the India-Philippines relationship, the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

This is the first visit by the President of the Southeast Asian country to India since he assumed office back in 2022, marking a significant milestone, as his visit aligns with the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

According to a post on X by the MEA, Marcos was welcomed with a warm reception by the Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita.

"Mabuhay, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.! President Bongbong Marcos has arrived in New Delhi on his first State Visit to India. Received by MoS Pabitra Margherita and accorded a warm welcome. India & the Philippines are celebrating 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties. This visit will lead to further strengthening of India-Philippines relations," the MEA stated on X.

He was accompanied by First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos and a high-level delegation, including several Ministers from his Cabinet.

According to a statement by the MEA, during his visit, President Marcos will be holding talks with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other officials.

On August 5, he will lay a wreath at Rajghat, and following that, he will hold talks with PM Modi at the Hyderabad House.

Exchange of Memoranda of Understanding and Press Statements will take place thereafter.

The Philippine President will then meet Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda and thereafter President Droupadi Murmu.

He will then travel to Bengaluru and meet Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot. His visit came following an invitation by PM Modi, an MEA statement stated on Thursday. (ANI)

