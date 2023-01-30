New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand Don Pramudwinai in Delhi and discussed the bilateral relationship between India and Thailand on Monday.

During the meeting, both dignitaries also discussed the situation in Myanmar. Taking the meeting to Twitter Jaishankar said, "Pleased to meet DPM and FM Don Pramudwinai of Thailand this afternoon. Discussed our bilateral relationship and the situation in Myanmar".

Prior to this Jaishankar in August last year inaugurated the Indian Embassy Residence Complex in Bangkok along with Pramudwinai. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar congratulated the Ambassador of India in Thailand Suchitra Durai and her team for the excellent project delivery.

"Jointly inaugurated the Indian Embassy Residence Complex in Bangkok with DPM and FM Don Pramudwinai. Congratulate Ambassador @IndiainThailand and her team for the excellent project delivery," he tweeted.

Jaishankar at that time was in Thailand to attend the ninth India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting.There he called on Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and conveyed personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Privileged to call on Thailand PM Prayut Chan-o-cha during my visit. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Benefitted from his guidance on growing our bilateral relationship as we celebrate 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations." Jaishankar said in a tweet.

The Minister also paid a visit to the Temple of Emerald Buddha in Bangkok."Saw the splendid Ramayana murals at the Temple of Emerald Buddha in Bangkok. Our contemporary partnership with Thailand draws so much from history and culture." he said.The ninth Thailand-India Joint Commission meeting was co-chaired by Jaishankar and Don Pramudwinai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand.

During the joint press conference later, Jaishankar was asked a question about the Chinese spy vessel Yuan Wang-5 docking in Sri Lanka. "What happens in our neighbourhood, any developments which have a bearing on our security obviously are of an interest to us," he said. The 8th Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) between India and Thailand was held on October 10, 2019 in New Delhi. (ANI)

