New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said he had a constructive discussion with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul regarding the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "A useful conversation yesterday night with German FM Johann Wadephul on the West Asia conflict. Agreed to remain in touch."

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The conversation reflects the continued diplomatic engagement between India and Germany on regional security issues, particularly as tensions in West Asia remain high. Both sides reportedly emphasised the importance of dialogue and coordination in addressing humanitarian and geopolitical challenges arising from the conflict.

This development comes amid heightened global attention on West Asia, where political and military tensions continue to affect millions. India has consistently called for restraint, dialogue, and humanitarian support, reflecting its long-standing diplomatic stance in the region.

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Earlier, The Times of Israel was told by officials on the condition of anonymity that after being attacked, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain believe that Iran's military must be cut down before a ceasefire is achieved--with some considering joining the offensive.

This comes despite the frustration in the way the US and Israel are going forward in the conflict in West Asia--yet Gulf countries, especially the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar, have expressed the desire to ensure Iran comes out of the conflict with a degraded military that ceases to pose a threat to the Gulf nations.

While Trump has routinely expressed surprise over the spill over of the conflict in the wider region of West Asia and the Gulf, the Gulf countries had largely anticipated the response, which was one of the reasons they opposed its start.

"Ending the war with Iran still in possession of the tools it is currently using to target the GCC would be a strategic disaster," one of the Gulf officials said.

As per the Times of Israel, all four officials agreed that the US and Israeli strikes were unlikely to bring down Iran's regime. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)