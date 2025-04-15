Gujarat [India], April 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Narmada district in Gujarat where he inaugurated several projects under the MPLADS scheme.

Dr S Jaishankar, a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, laid the foundation for the LDR (Labor, Delivery, and Recovery complex in Agar.

In his remarks, Jaishankar said, "Since I have been elected as the Member of Parliament from Gujarat, it has been my endeavour to fulfil our Prime Minister's dream of every citizen to have the right to health, education, housing. Progress is being made on these fronts through several schemes. All of you have witnessed the transformations which have come about in the lives of people in terms of services and opportunities to citizens, especially the youth."

He listed schemes like MUDRA as an example for the same. Calling it a great change which is taking place in India, Jaishankar reiterated the clarion call of making India into a developed nation (Viksit Bharat) by 2047.

"In order to become Viksit Bharat, attention must be given to health", he said. He also flagged off the vehicle for the local Navodaya School.

He shared the details in a post on X.

"Pleased to visit Agar. Laid the foundation for the LDR Complex. Flagged off the vehicle for the local Navodaya School", the EAM said.

He also shared the details of other places he visited in Gujarat through a series of posts on X.

"Great to see the growth of Miyawaki Forest. Such a wonderful combination of aesthetics and ecology," Jaishankar wrote on X.

In another post he said, "Encouraged to see steady development of tourism facilities in Ekta Nagar. Hotels, smart bus stops, shops, food courts, gardens and recreational spaces are expanding at a rapid pace. Good to see such progress on ease of tourism."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during his visit to Narmada district saw the progress on MPLAD works.

He saw the operationalisation of the new Health and Wellness Centre, smart Anganwadis and smart classrooms.

In Amadla, he noted that "Smart Anganwadi in Amadla is ensuring higher attendance of children."

The EAM has also performed Bhumi Pujan for the Labour, Delivery Recovery Complex at Jetpor and laid foundation stones virtually for LDR Centres at Kolvan and Sagai.

Notably, he also flagged off new ambulance under MP LADS Scheme for SDH Garudeswhar. "Part of continuing commitment towards improving health facilities in Narmada District", he wrote on X.

While speaking to media earlier in the day, Jaishankar had said, "Narmada, Gujarat: EAM Dr S Jaishankar said, "Through the MPLADS projects, I have inaugurated a wellness centre here, an 'Anganwadi', and a smart school. Not just here, inaugurations have taken place in many Two death, two in critical condition, 10 above affected. more places via virtual mode. Viksit Bharat does not only mean better infrastructure and employment for all; the idea of Viksit Bharat starts with children and youth by ensuring good education, good health, and skill learning for them. These small steps will make a big change in the future." (ANI)

