New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday extended warm wishes to Nepal on its National Day.

In his remarks he highlighted commitment to further deepening the multifaceted partnership between New Delhi and Kathmandu.

Also Read | Indian Ambassador to the United States Vinay Kwatra Meets China Committee Chairman John Moolenaar in America, Discusses India-US Ties.

He wrote on X, "Best wishes to the Government and people of Nepal on their National Day. Committed to further deepening of our multifaceted partnership."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1968987689073393926

Also Read | Kyriakos Mitsotakis Dials PM Narendra Modi As India and Greece Vow To Strengthen Strategic Partnership.

In a telephonic conversation with Nepal's interim PM Sushila Karki on Thursday, PM Modi had extended felicitations on the occasion of the National Day of Nepal, and the leaders agreed to remain in touch.

PM Modi extended condolences for loss of lives during the protests in Nepal and assured India's readiness in working towards strengthening special ties between the two countries and India's full support to Nepal in its efforts towards restoring peace and stability, and for the progress of the people of Nepal, as noted in the official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)."Prime Minister congratulated Prime Minister Karki on her appointment and conveyed best wishes on behalf of the Government and people of India", the official statement by the MEA said.

It noted that PM Modi extended heartfelt condolences for the tragic loss of life during the recent protests in Nepal.

"Prime Minister conveyed India's readiness to continue working closely to further strengthen the special ties between the two countries and India's full support to Nepal in its efforts towards restoring peace and stability, and for the progress of the people of Nepal", the MEA statement added.

Nepal's interim PM Karki thanked PM Modi for India's firm support to Nepal and reciprocated the Prime Minister's desire to further strengthen ties between the two countries.

On Friday during the weekly media briefing, the MEA spokesperson reaffirmed India's steadfast support for Nepal after the interim government led by PM Sushila Karki took charge and said that India stands ready to work together for the progress and prosperity of the people of the two neighbouring countries. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)