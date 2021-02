Mawlaik [Myanmar], February 20 (AMI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Myanmar on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at 5:31 am (local time).

There have been no reports of victims and damage.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)