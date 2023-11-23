Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Kathmandu, Nov 23 (PTI) An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hit Kathmandu on Thursday morning, officials said.

However, there was no report of any casualty or damage due to the quake.

The earthquake measuring 4.5 magnitude was recorded at 1:19 am with its epicentre located at Chitlang area of Makwanpur district, 30 km south of Kathmandu, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

The tremor was also felt in Nuwkot, Dhading, Bhaktapur, Lalitpur and Makawanpur districts, besides the capital city Kathmandu.

