World News | Earthquake of 6.8 Magnitude Hits Tajikistan

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 08:22 AM IST
World. (File Image)

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], June 16 (ANI): An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck near Dushanbe in Tajikistan on Tuesday morning.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 on the Richter Scale hit 341km ESE (east-southeast) of Dushanbe, Tajikistan at 7:00 am today," said National Centre for Seismology.

So far, there is no knowledge of the loss of human life. More information is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

