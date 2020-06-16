World News | Earthquake of 6.8 Magnitude Hits Tajikistan

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], June 16 (ANI): An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck near Dushanbe in Tajikistan on Tuesday morning.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 on the Richter Scale hit 341km ESE (east-southeast) of Dushanbe, Tajikistan at 7:00 am today," said National Centre for Seismology.

So far, there is no knowledge of the loss of human life. More information is awaited. (ANI)

