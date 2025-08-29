India national football team will be back in action under their new coach Khalid Jamil in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 as they will take on Tajikistan in their first match. India is a member of SAFF and generally they don't play the CAFA Nations Cup. But this time India are one of the two invitee teams for the tournament alongside Oman. They are replacing Malaysia who had to withdraw from the tournament due to logistical problems. This is the first time India will play in the CAFA Nations Cup. It will be a very crucial exposure tour for them as the West Asian nations being member of CAFA, India will get to play some strong oppositions which will give them experience of the level. No Sunil Chhetri As Khalid Jamil Names India National Football Team's 23-Man Squad for CAFA Nations Cup 2025.

India is drafted in Group A alongside Tajikistan, Iran, Afghanistan. India failed to defeat Afghanistan in the recent FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The top teams from each group will play each other in the final, while the two second-placed teams will face off in the third-place match. Tajikistan and Iran are both strong opponents and India qualifying from the Group would be a miraculous ask. After Manolo Marquez was removed from the position of head coach, Khalid Jamil has been appointed. Khalid is known to be a result-oriented coach and it will be interesting to see what approach he takes while facing big nations.

India vs Tajikistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Match Details

Match India vs Tajikistan Date Friday, August 29 Time 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is India vs Tajikistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

India will commence their journey in the CAFA Nations League 2025 and in the first group stage encounter, they will take on Tajikistan. The India vs Tajikistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will be played on Friday, August 29. The ndia vs Tajikistan match will be played at Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan, and it starts at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Khalid Jamil Stresses Importance of Unity in Indian National Football Team.

Where to Get Live Telecast of India vs Tajikistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the India vs Tajikistan match live on their TV channels. For the India vs Tajikistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025, live streaming online viewing options are listed below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of India vs Tajikistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Football Match?

Although the India vs Tajikistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch theIndia vs Tajikistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 live streaming online on FanCode app and website, but they would need to have a subscription pass. Tajikistan are a strong opposition and are very much favourites to win the match against India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2025 05:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).