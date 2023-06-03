Mogadishu [Somalia], June 3 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale struck 156 km N of Las Khorey in Somalia on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The quake took place at 19:28:03 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 10.0 km.

Also Read | US: Maryland School System Sues Meta, Google, Snapchat and TikTok Over 'Mental Health Crisis' Among Students.

According to USGS, the epicentre of it was found to be at 12.571°N and 48.095°E, respectively.

No casualties are reported as of yet. Further details awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Dog Attack in UK: Elderly Woman Mauled to Death by 'Out-of-Control Banned Breed' in Warwickshire, Two Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)